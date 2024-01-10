First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $14 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.01. 135,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

