First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $19.33 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 42,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 478,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.