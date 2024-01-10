First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 87,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

