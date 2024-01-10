First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $229.43. 56,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,090. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.