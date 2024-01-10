First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 132,993 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 178.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,993 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. 782,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

