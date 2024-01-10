First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 17,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

