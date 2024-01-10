First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $291.64. 197,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,525. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day moving average of $280.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

