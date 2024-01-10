First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,772 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 60,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,554,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,377. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.