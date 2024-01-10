First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $14,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 727,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $369,755,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 240,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

