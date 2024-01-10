First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 52,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

