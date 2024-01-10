First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 148 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.90. 525,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.44.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

