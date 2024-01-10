First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 1,964 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

