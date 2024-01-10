First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 285 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Trex were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Trex by 2,324.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after purchasing an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.36. 163,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,231. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

