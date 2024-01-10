First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.12. The stock had a trading volume of 140,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,179. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.02.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

