First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.34. 332,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,802. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

