First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.36. 586,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,644. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $249.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total transaction of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

