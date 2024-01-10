First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.56. 1,327,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,427. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

