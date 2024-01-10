First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $28,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. 70,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

