First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 27 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ELV traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.42. 175,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.