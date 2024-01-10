First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 446 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

IUSG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.02. 228,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,208. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

