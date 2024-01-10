First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 72 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Danaher were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.15. 1,380,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The firm has a market cap of $168.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

