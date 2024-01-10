First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intuit were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Intuit by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $607.90. 411,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,445. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $575.66 and its 200 day moving average is $530.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.22 and a 52-week high of $631.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

