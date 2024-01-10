First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 835,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

