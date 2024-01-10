First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $626,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,880. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

