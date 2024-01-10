First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $658,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,333. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.26. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

