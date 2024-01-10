First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $833,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $930.85. 122,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,371. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $963.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $944.28.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

