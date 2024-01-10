First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $849,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Tesla were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 49,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 153.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $233.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,210,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,759,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $742.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

