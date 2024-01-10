First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $218,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. 583,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

