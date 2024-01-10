First National Bank of Hutchinson Invests $545,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,501. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

