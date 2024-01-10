First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.80. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,339.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

