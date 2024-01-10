First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 12,114 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 1.1% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 5,218,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,765. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

