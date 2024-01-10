First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 146 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.27. 363,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.