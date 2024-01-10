First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,167,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,185,000 after purchasing an additional 119,086 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.00. 1,084,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,231. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.52 and its 200 day moving average is $402.20. The stock has a market cap of $399.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

