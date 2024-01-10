First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 4,756 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 206,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 31,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.