First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 62 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $420.86. 436,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,680. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $424.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.04. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

