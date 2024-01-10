First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 821 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.0 %

Vistra stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 731,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

