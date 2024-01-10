First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases Shares of 226 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $23.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,597.33. 88,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,425. The stock has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $911.10 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,527.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,350.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.