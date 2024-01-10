First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 2,581 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Walmart were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

