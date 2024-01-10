First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes $308,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after purchasing an additional 447,560 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,419,794 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 4,754,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415,430. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

