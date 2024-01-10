First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.47 and last traded at $105.42. Approximately 46,429 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 45,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.16.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

