First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.38

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 4819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $767.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,051,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 171,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 883,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

