First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 1.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.29% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $2,598,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

FIW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. 15,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

