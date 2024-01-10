Five Below, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.42.

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.88.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

