Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Flex Stock Up 0.1 %
FLEX opened at $23.76 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flex
Institutional Trading of Flex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
