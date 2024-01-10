Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 0.1 %

FLEX opened at $23.76 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

