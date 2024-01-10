Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.