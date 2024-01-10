Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

