Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 2,000 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.02. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $250.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

