Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 47,149 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 3.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 3.01% of Fortive worth $785,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

