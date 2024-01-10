Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,178 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 375,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,689,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $53,107.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,075.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,985 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,777 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

