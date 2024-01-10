Flossbach Von Storch AG Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $344,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,112,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 146,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

