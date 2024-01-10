Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $155.37 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766,194 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 102,568 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $155,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after buying an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $3,878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,866,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,651,865.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $262.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

